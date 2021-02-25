Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a PE ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

