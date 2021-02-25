Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Trading Up 3.3%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS) was up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 3,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 36,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$91.21 million and a P/E ratio of -31.50.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

