Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.49. 8,371,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 11,515,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $988.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $163.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.