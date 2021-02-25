Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.49. 8,371,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 11,515,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $988.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $163.32 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTT. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Qutoutiao by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

