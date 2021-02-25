R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $3.52. R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 332,296 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $226.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

