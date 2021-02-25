R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Up 7.3%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.40. 8,467,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 1,759,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The stock has a market cap of $242.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 512,007 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 759,763 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

