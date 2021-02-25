Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK) Trading Down 36%

Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK)’s share price dropped 36% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 139,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 28,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) Company Profile (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

