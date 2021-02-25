Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.90.

RDUS opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $921.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth $166,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

