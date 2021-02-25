Radu Barsan Sells 2,239 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Radu Barsan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Radu Barsan sold 2,629 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $246,547.62.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $92.79 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after buying an additional 4,656,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 90.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after buying an additional 2,233,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 120.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 1,195,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 1,042,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 135.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after buying an additional 634,670 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

