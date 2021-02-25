Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.17% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on METC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

NASDAQ METC opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $226.83 million, a P/E ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.