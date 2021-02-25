Raymond Bachand Buys 157 Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Director Raymond Bachand bought 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,451.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$217,288.26.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock opened at C$79.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.33. The firm has a market cap of C$26.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$38.67 and a 52 week high of C$79.79.

Get National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) alerts:

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.50 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$79.11.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.