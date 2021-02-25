Raymond James Increases Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$13.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.26% from the stock’s current price.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Canfor Pulp Products stock traded down C$0.17 on Thursday, hitting C$9.23. 48,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,223. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of C$602.11 million and a P/E ratio of -18.99. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$9.96.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

