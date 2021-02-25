Raymond James Lowers EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target to $55.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SATS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

EchoStar stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in EchoStar by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EchoStar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

