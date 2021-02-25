Raymond James Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $270.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $326.59.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 48.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

