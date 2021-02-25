Raymond James Reiterates C$5.00 Price Target for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) has been assigned a C$5.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.91 price target for the company.

ERE.UN stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.37. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.81 and a 12-month high of C$5.25.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

