Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $7.84 on Thursday. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $611.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391 over the last three months. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

