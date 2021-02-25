REA Group Limited (REA.AX) (ASX:REA) Declares $0.59 Interim Dividend

REA Group Limited (REA.AX) (ASX:REA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$91.97.

In other news, insider Owen Wilson 12,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd.

REA Group Limited (REA.AX) Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, Asia, and North America. It offers property and property-related services on websites and mobile apps. The company operates residential, commercial, share, and co-working property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, spacely.com.au, Flatmates.com.au, iproperty.com.my, smartline.com.au, hometrack.com.au, 1form.com, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, squarefoot.com.hk, ThinkgOfLiving.com, myfun.com, smartexpos.com, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, move.com, realtor.com, and 99.co.

