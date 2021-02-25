RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading Down 21.1%

Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) fell 21.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.96. 3,897,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 1,864,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RealNetworks by 679.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

