Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Down 15.2% After Earnings Miss

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s share price was down 15.2% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 4,599,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 1,520,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point raised their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Realogy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Realogy in the third quarter worth about $98,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

