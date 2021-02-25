Realty Advisors Inc Sells 20,000 Shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $336,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $345,500.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:GBR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. 274,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,328. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a current ratio of 38.80. The company has a market cap of $29.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.39% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

