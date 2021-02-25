Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Capital Realty (FCR.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Capital Realty (TSE: FCR.UN):

2/12/2021 – First Capital Realty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – First Capital Realty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – First Capital Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.75 to C$17.25.

2/12/2021 – First Capital Realty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$18.50.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.65. 313,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,044. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 1,304.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.68. First Capital Realty Inc has a 12 month low of C$11.09 and a 12 month high of C$21.97.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

