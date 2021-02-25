Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Insider John F. Tutte Sells 40,731 Shares of Stock

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total value of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83).

Redrow plc (RDW.L) stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 545.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 495.90. Redrow plc has a 52-week low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44.

Get Redrow plc (RDW.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Redrow plc (RDW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Redrow plc (RDW.L) from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Redrow plc (RDW.L) from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) target price on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Redrow plc (RDW.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 618.45 ($8.08).

About Redrow plc (RDW.L)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow plc (RDW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow plc (RDW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.