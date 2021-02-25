Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,549,000 after buying an additional 1,153,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 201,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after buying an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Relx by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,611,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Relx by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 162,576 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4693 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

