Ren (REN) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Ren has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $207.47 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00707324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00035879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003575 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

