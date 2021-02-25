ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of SOL opened at $16.12 on Monday. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $614.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $4,570,214.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

