Republic Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Republic Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSG. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of RSG opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.