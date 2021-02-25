Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.65-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70. Republic Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.65-3.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.54.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

