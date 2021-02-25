Research Analysts Set Expectations for Macquarie Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Macquarie Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Shares of MQBKY stock opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average is $99.31. Macquarie Group has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $117.75.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

