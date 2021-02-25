Research Analysts Set Expectations for Magna International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Shares of MGA opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $87.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Magna International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

