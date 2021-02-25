Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Match Group (MTCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) recently:

2/10/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/4/2021 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/4/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

2/4/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $155.00.

1/28/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Match Group’s dependence on Tinder to drive its top line is a major concern. Moreover, Tinder is labelled as a sexting/hook up app and could face hurdles, while trying to expand into other parts of the world. This may not bode well for the company’s top line. Further, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intensifying competition from other dating apps including the likes of Facebook Dating are persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, Match Group is well-poised to benefit from increasing activity and engagement seen across its other apps like Hinge, Meetic, Pairs and OkCupid since the COVID-19 outbreak, especially across western markets. The company is also seeing rebound in propensity to pay, driven by robust uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid the COVID-19 crisis.”

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $9.09 on Thursday, reaching $151.70. 140,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,320. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average of $132.06.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,325 shares of company stock worth $17,131,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Match Group by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Match Group by 126.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

