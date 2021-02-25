Reviewing Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $935.79 million 8.70 $353.87 million $6.33 16.75 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 1.10 -$88.23 million $1.31 3.68

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 2 12 5 0 2.16 Diversified Healthcare Trust 3 2 1 0 1.67

Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $88.88, indicating a potential downside of 16.16%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $4.40, indicating a potential downside of 8.71%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years and Diversified Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 21.56% 7.72% 2.45% Diversified Healthcare Trust -11.64% -6.33% -2.64%

Volatility and Risk

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.