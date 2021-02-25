Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on RXEEY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of RXEEY remained flat at $$18.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Rexel has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

About Rexel

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

