Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE REXR opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,380,000 after buying an additional 1,026,031 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,073,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,469,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,231 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.