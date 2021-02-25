Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$37.50

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.76. 83,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,230. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.07. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$20.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.25.

In other news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total transaction of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,402.40.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

