Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) PT Raised to $11.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its price target raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 102,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,268. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.93 million, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 298,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,405,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 575,574 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

