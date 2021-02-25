Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow Sells 10,000 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,661.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 165,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,421. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $601.13 million, a PE ratio of -30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Rimini Street by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.