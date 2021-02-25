Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE RIO traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $90.22. 147,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $91.81.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52,544 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 983,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

