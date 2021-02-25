Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RVSB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $145.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

