Rivetz (RVT) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $972,662.81 and $191.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00742541 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00037180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041830 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Rivetz Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.