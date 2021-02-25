RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for RLI in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

RLI stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

