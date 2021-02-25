RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of RLI worth $475,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 513.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RLI by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in RLI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI opened at $107.67 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

RLI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.