Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,414 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $66,528.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -259.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 328,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at $9,158,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

