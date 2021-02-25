Robert W. Baird Raises ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $92.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.14.

NYSE:ITT opened at $83.45 on Monday. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $84.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ITT by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in ITT by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

