Robin S. Hargrove Sells 26,628 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

