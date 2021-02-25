Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.43. 2,569,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,490,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several research firms recently commented on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $134.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,973,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

