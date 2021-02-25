Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.00.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$55.33. 624,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$27.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.28. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$46.81 and a twelve month high of C$65.97.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.