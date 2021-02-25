Rope Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Rope has traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $23,053.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope token can currently be bought for approximately $37.00 or 0.00078669 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $227.76 or 0.00484214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00064503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00079406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.91 or 0.00456902 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol.

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

