Roth Capital Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $84.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $49.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.78.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $73.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

