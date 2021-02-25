Rovida Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 131.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up about 0.4% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $177,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

MLCO traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $21.44. 90,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

