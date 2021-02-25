Rovida Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)

Rovida Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,101 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Group were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Shares of MWK stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.95. 5,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,315. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $960.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 4.78.

MWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

Mohawk Group Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.